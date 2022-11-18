Black Sabbath guitarist thanked with mirror-gift
A neon illuminated mirror has been presented to Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, to thank him for promoting his home city of Birmingham.
The mirror is hand-engraved and depicts the Black Sabbath heavy metal bench that sits on Black Sabbath Bridge in the city.
Mr Iommi said he thought it was "fantastic" and promised to hang it in his studio.
The mirror was designed and made by Black Sabbath fan Paul Riding.
It bears the words 'Never Say Die', in tribute to Sabbath's 1978 album and was originally created for an art exhibition held at Velvet Music Rooms.
Mr Riding said: "I'm absolutely thrilled that my work will now adorn a room in Tony Iommi's studio. What an honour."
The mirror was bought for Mr Iommi by the Westside Business Improvement District, which represents a number of businesses in the city.
Its general manager, Mike Olley, said: "He has, and continues to be, a fantastic ambassador for Westside and his home city."
Mr Iommi, whose name is also on the Broad Street 'Walk of Stars', was involved in the closing ceremony for this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, with the rest of the band.
