Police errors contributed to Solihull deaths
Police errors "materially contributed" to the deaths of two women in 2018, an inquest jury has found.
Raneem Oudeh and her mother Khaola Saleem were both stabbed to death in Solihull, West Midlands, by Raneem's estranged husband Janbaz Tarin.
He was jailed for a minimum 32 years after admitting murdering the pair.
After the inquest, Mrs Saleem's sister, Naur Norris, said West Midlands Police "had so many opportunities to save their lives, right up until the end".
The jury ruled the pair were unlawfully killed.
In the hours leading up to the stabbings, Ms Oudeh made three calls to police and Ms Norris said her sister and niece were murdered "while on the phone to the police, begging for help".
Speaking on behalf of the family, she said they wanted their legacy to be "cultural change" and "no more dismissal of the victims of domestic abuse".
Ms Norris said little had changed since 2018 and clearer records of incidents were needed, with officers requiring more training in how to deal with domestic abuse.
"West Midlands Police have failed Khaola and Raneem beyond imagination," she said.
The inquest had previously heard Ms Oudeh joined her mother and family in the UK in 2014 after fleeing the war in Syria.
She first met Tarin after enrolling at Solihull College and they had an Islamic marriage in April 2017.
Ms Norris, however, told the inquest that he had treated her as "his belonging".
The marriage started to break down after Tarin travelled to Afghanistan, where it emerged he had another wife and children.
Ms Norris said he had stalked her niece after their relationship broke down and even carved her name into his arm with a razor.
She said several phone calls were made by Ms Oudeh to police about her abusive relationship before her death, but that they led to little action, with visits from social workers leaving her "scared" they would remove her child.
Ms Oudeh had also applied for a non-molestation order, but on the night of 26 August, Tarin, then aged 21, followed her and her mother to a restaurant where he struck Ms Oudeh and then followed them as they left.
The inquest jury was told police were called, but their response was delayed due to a firearms incident.
The women were stabbed to death outside Mrs Saleem's home just after midnight.
The family and supporters applauded jurors as they left court and Ms Norris thanking them for helping to "expose the truth of the failing".
