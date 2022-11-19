West Midlands Metro drivers vote to end strike action over pay
Tram drivers have voted to end strike action in the West Midlands after accepting a new pay offer.
Walkouts began in October in a pay row with West Midlands Metro, with dozens of days' action scheduled by Unite.
However, after talks through conciliation service ACAS, the union suspended strikes on Tuesday while its members were balloted.
West Midlands Metro said it was pleased the "enhanced pay offer" was accepted and further strikes called off.
The new offer was worth up to 20% for tram drivers and contained "significant increases" for all staff, a spokesperson for Unite added.
