Man charged after police officer injured by stolen car in Birmingham
A man has been charged after a police officer suffered several broken bones when he was hit by a suspected stolen car.
The officer was trying to stop the Ford Fiesta using a stinger, a spiked strip, when the collision happened in Weoley Castle, Birmingham on Friday night.
He was taken to hospital for treatment, West Midlands Police said.
James Clarke, of Copston Road, Shenley Green, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The 32-year-old has also been charged with failing to stop and driving without insurance or a licence.
He will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday, the force said.
A 46-year-old man, also arrested on Friday on suspicion of dangerous driving, has been released on bail.
