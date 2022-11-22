Friends raise money for Wolverhampton expat's cancer treatment
Friends and family of a father-of-two with an aggressive form of cancer have come together to raise money for his treatment.
Andy Dalton, 41, originally from Wolverhampton but now living in New Zealand, was diagnosed with a type of thyroid cancer last month.
Slade guitarist and friend Dave Hill was at the fundraiser in Lower Penn on Sunday as they raised more than £8,500.
Mr Dalton's cousin Lucy Rook, said she was overwhelmed by people's generosity.
More than 50 local businesses donated raffle prizes, while the All Blacks also gave a signed shirt.
Since moving to Dunedin, in New Zealand, Mr Dalton has coached rugby in his spare time, including the nieces of All Black star Anton Lienert-Brown.
The inside centre arranged for the shirt to be sent to the UK and it is now being auctioned online.
"The people of Wolverhampton and beyond have made such a difference to Andy's fund," Ms Rook said.
Mr Dalton, from the Finchfield area of the city, has a tracheostomy, cannot talk and is too poorly to travel.
Ms Rook said the "priority" was raising money towards his latest treatment, but also for him to create special memories with his partner Amanda O'Connor and family.
She said the success of the fundraiser has given her cousin "some comfort at this very difficult time".
"We are eternally grateful," she added.
