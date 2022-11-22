Safety fears as lasers shone at Birmingham Airport planes

A plane taking offGetty Images
Lasers have been shone at planes flying in and out of Birmingham International Airport (BHX) in a series of incidents.

West Midlands Police says there has been a rise in the behaviour since September.

The latest incidents have happened between 18:00 GMT and 19:00 GMT and are believed to originate from nearby Solihull plus Coventry and Wolverhampton.

"It is a very serious matter," said Insp Colin Gallier from BHX Police.

Paul Beat, head of air traffic control for BHX, added: "Shining lasers at aircraft is extremely dangerous and unlawful."

