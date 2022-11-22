West Midlands Metro tram strike ends as members accept 20% pay rise

A West Midlands Metro tram in BirminghamPA Media
The Unite union called the improved pay offer a "hard won victory"

A pay offer from West Midlands Metro has been accepted by Unite union members, ending weeks of strike action.

About 170 members started walking out on 15 October after demanding a minimum driver salary of £27,000.

Further strikes were suspended on 18 November after Unite was offered a 20.1% rise for staff with at least 12 months' service.

West Midlands Metro said it was "looking forward to working together to provide the best possible service".

The Unite union began a series of strikes after claiming the previous pay of £21,939 was one of the lowest in the UK for equivalent roles.

Full service will resume

Drivers were offered £25,250 by the tram operator, and an increase of 5.25% to all other grades, but that was rejected.

The new offer, which was accepted in a ballot of union members, also included a 13.7% pay rise for new train crew and a 10.25% rise for other West Midlands Metro staff.

A review of tram crew pay in summer 2023 is also promised by the company.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said her members had "secured a vastly improved pay deal" and regional officer Sulinder Singh said it was a "hard won victory".

West Midlands Metro said it was pleased the offer had been accepted and it would now "head towards the festive season and future expansion".

It said a full service would now resume.

