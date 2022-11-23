Jail for men who carried out a string of violent attacks
Two men who carried out a string of "nasty and brutal" attacks, including hitting a woman over the head with a vodka bottle, have been jailed.
Jardel Faure, 24, and Mark Harris, 20, assaulted several people on 21 October 2021 including a 16-year-old boy at a bus station, West Midlands Police said.
The Cradley Heath men admitted affray and unlawful wounding.
Faure was given 36 months in prison, while Harris was sentenced to 33 months in a young offender institution.
The men, who were sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court, began drinking in Stourbridge town centre at about 16:00 BST, West Midlands Police said.
They caught the bus to Brierley Hill, where they verbally abused a woman before hitting her with the vodka bottle as well as attacking the two people who came to help her.
They then travelled to Merry Hill bus station, where they attacked the boy, leaving him with cuts and bruises to his face and ribs.
Det Sgt Drew Turner, from the Volume, Violence and Acquisitive Crime team, said: "This was a truly nasty string of unprovoked and brutal attacks."
