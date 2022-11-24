Wolverhampton man jailed for murdering father in drunken row
A man has been jailed for at least 15 years for murdering his father following a drunken row.
Dawid Arent, 33, kicked and headbutted Marek Arent during an argument outside his home in Wolverhampton on 18 September 2021.
The 73-year-old, who was visiting from Poland, died in hospital the following day after a bleed to the brain.
Arent claimed he never intended to kill his father, but was convicted following a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
The trial was told witnesses reported hearing Arent shouting in the street and a window was smashed at the property on Hordern Road.
About 50 minutes later he was seen to physically attack his father, West Midlands Police said.
Sarah Marchant, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said the "senseless act" had left the family distraught.
"It's hard to comprehend how a son could kill his own father," she said.
Police previously described it as "an awful case of drink-fuelled anger and violence".
