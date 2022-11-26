'Significant step forward' for Birmingham Metro tram extension
- Published
Work to install new paving has been completed in a "significant step forward" in a project to extend Birmingham's tram route.
Midland Metro Alliance (MMA) said work would now move to the other side of High Street, Digbeth.
Track-laying for the extension to Curzon Street in the city is set to start next year.
Roadworks have been in place for about 16 months, with some traders blaming them for a drop in business.
All traffic travelling in and out of the city would now use a new carriageway, laid as part of the overall scheme, the MMA said.
Considerable progress had been made, the MMA said, including utility upgrades and diversions, the installation of the first section of rail and the demolition of the Hartwell's building.
The Birmingham Eastside Metro extension will serve the HS2 station at Curzon Street, separating from the existing West Midlands Metro line at Bull Street.
The MMA said the project would be a "game-changer" for those living, working and visiting this part of the city.
Rose Rees, head of engagement and skills for MMA, added: "We understand that our works can cause disruption to nearby businesses and I would like to thank them all for their patience and understanding."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk