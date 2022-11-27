Tiny Nativity scene in the eye of a needle on display in Birmingham
A microscopic image of a crib that is thought to be the world's tiniest nativity scene has gone on display.
The image was engraved by hand on a speck of gold inside the eye of a needle by Birmingham micro-engraver Graham Short.
The artist previously produced a picture of the Queen on a pinhead which sold for £100,000.
Visitors to a Nativity festival at St Laurence Church, Northfield, can view the piece using a microscope.
"It's going to be the smallest in the world, it must be," said Mr Short.
The artist said he uses a powerful medical microscope and takes drugs to lower his heart rate in order to produce his works.
"I actually engrave between heartbeats," he said.
Mr Short explained that he also has Botox-style injections around his eyes every three months to ensure there are no distractions from his nerves and muscles while working.
"I know it's a bit extreme," he added.
The public have been "amazed" at the piece on display, he said.
"When they look through the microscope they can't believe it. I always get a good reaction."
The Very Reverend Canon Janet Chapman said it was part of an exhibition of Nativity scenes from throughout the world.
The event had proved so popular the church had decided to open to the public again next Saturday.
"We've been blown over with the excitement," she added.
