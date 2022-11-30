Wolverhampton resource base to open to support SEND children
Councillors have agreed to open a new resource base supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities in mainstream schools.
There are already 13 centres in Wolverhampton which provide support such as speech and language therapy, occupational therapy or music therapy.
It will be built at Stow Heath Primary School, in Willenhall.
"Children with SEND are able to go to a mainstream school with their siblings and friends," the council said.
"Pupils within mainstream education can socialise with SEND students, ensuring they become much more rounded and understanding citizens," City of Wolverhampton Council's Chris Burden said, who is also the cabinet member for education, skills and work.
The number of primary age pupils in Wolverhampton with an education, health and care plan (EHCP) or statement identifying a primary need of social emotional and mental health has increased over the past few years, the council said.
The authority added about 11% of primary aged pupils in Wolverhampton with EHCPs were currently placed in out-of-city or independent schools.
Mr Burden, said: "By creating this network of resource hubs, we are broadening the range of provision for children with SEND in Wolverhampton... and bridging the gap between special and mainstream schools, offering greater choice for parents."
Head teacher of Stow Heath Primary, Lisa Scoffham, said the school and the governing body had been heavily involved.
Mrs Scoffham added ongoing discussions with the council were to "ensure the proposals meet the needs of the school and children and families in the area".
