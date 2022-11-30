Tributes paid to teenage girl killed in Brierley Hill crash
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "compassionate and caring" 15-year-old girl who died on Monday after being hit by a car in Brierley Hill.
Ruby Davies died in hospital three days after being hit on Pedmore Road on Friday.
Flowers and teddies are being placed in her memory in the grounds of The Link Academy, where she was a Year 11 pupil.
Ruby was a "quietly determined young lady with a wonderful sense of humour" said Principal Emma Edwards-Morgan.
In a letter to the school community Mrs Edwards-Morgan added tributes would be placed next to a memory tree, and a place of reflection made available for pupils who wished to write in a condolence book.
"She gave 100% in her studies and was compassionate, caring and resilient," the head teacher wrote.
"The absence of her will leave a huge gap in our school community and she will be sadly missed by us all.
"Our thoughts are with Ruby's family and friends at this difficult time."
Pupils are also receiving support from staff, following advice from Dudley Educational Psychology Service, the message added.
The teenager was with boyfriend Kian, 16, at the time of the crash, which happened around 18:00 GMT.
In a message to Ruby's family, Kian wrote she had a "smile that lit up the room" and he would "always remember her last kiss", said his mother Lindsey.
Ruby was transferred to Birmingham Children's Hospital for critical care after being hit by the car on Friday.
West Midlands Police confirmed a 15-year-old girl had died following the incident on Pedmore Road and has appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk