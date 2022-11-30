West Midlands' fire chief to retire after nearly 30 years' service
The West Midlands chief fire officer has announced he is to retire after nearly 30 years with the service.
Phil Loach will step down in January. He said it had been a "great privilege" to have headed the service he joined in 1994.
WMFS said Mr Loach had championed its community safety agenda and driven a wide-ranging transformation of the service in his 10 years in charge.
He was awarded the Queen's Fire Service Medal in 2017.
The fire service, the second largest in the country, was rated outstanding for its response to emergencies in the latest (2019) assessment.
Mr Loach, who is from the Black Country, joined WMFS as a firefighter recruit.
"Whilst the decision to retire was a difficult one, I'm very much looking forward to the next chapter in my life and to more precious time with my family," he said.
He thanked all the staff and praised their "collective strength, will and determination to succeed".
"I will look back with immense pride on the achievements of so many colleagues, not least their remarkable response to the Covid-19 pandemic," he added.
They had faced "incredibly challenging times" but kept delivering core services, he said.
An interim chief fire officer will take charge until Mr Loach's successor is appointed.