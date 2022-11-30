Woman arrested after man stabbed amid disorder in Bloxwich
- Published
A woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed amid disorder in a West Midlands town centre.
The victim was left injured at Bloxwich Police Station on Monday after trouble in nearby Park Road when a car hit a lamp-post and a group was seen wielding golf clubs, police said.
The 38-year-old woman has been held on suspicion of violent disorder.
A second stabbing occurred later on Monday with a 15-year-old boy attacked in Gallery Square.
He was not seriously hurt, police said.
Section 60 stop-and-search powers for officers have been brought in again in Bloxwich, Blakenall and Mossley and parts of Walsall town centre until 03:00 GMT, police said.
A 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of the possession of a firearm has since been released on police bail.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk