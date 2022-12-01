Birmingham Children's Hospital warns of long A&E waits
- Published
A children's hospital trust says it is under "significant, sustained pressure" due to high levels of respiratory infections.
Birmingham Women and Children's trust said it had seen an "unprecedented" rise in patients in the emergency department at its children's hospital.
A number of units were also reporting a lack of beds for admissions, it said.
Letters are being sent via Birmingham schools to parents and carers in a hope it will help ease pressure.
Nationally, parents are being urged to get their children a flu vaccine after a 70% jump in hospital admissions of patients under five.
In its letter, the Birmingham NHS trust said: "The children's hospital emergency department is incredibly busy - those who are not seriously ill will face very long waits to be seen and may need to go elsewhere for help.
"Remember, the children's hospital emergency department can't help with dental or eye issues. For an eye emergency, please attend the Midland Eye Centre at Dudley Road."
