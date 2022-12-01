Arrest in Solihull taxi driver murder investigation
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a taxi driver was fatally stabbed in Solihull.
Mohammed Istakhar, 44, was found seriously injured at the junction of Braggs Farm Lane and Lady Lane around 06:45 GMT on Tuesday.
Police investigators say the victim had earlier driven a fare to the area from Birmingham city centre.
"He was so loved, respected by the whole of our community," said Mr Istakhar's family in a statement.
The 18-year-old, who was detained on Wednesday after attending a police station, remains in custody for further questioning, said police.
Mr Istakhar's devastated family have paid tribute to the "hard working" father-of-five who was their "world".
"Our Martyr will live on and has set at an example for his children. He will never be forgotten. See you on the other side, daddy," their statement said.
West Midlands Police said officers were keen to speak to people in the area to establish what had happened.
"We are continuing with door-to-door enquiries as well as CCTV trawls and forensic investigations at several locations as we build a full picture of events," said Det Insp Michelle Thurgood.
