Solihull man charged with murdering taxi driver
A man has been charged with murder after a taxi driver was fatally stabbed in Solihull.
Mohammed Istakhar, 44, was found seriously injured at the junction of Braggs Farm Lane and Lady Lane around 06:45 GMT on Tuesday.
Luca De-Fazio, 18, from Solihull, charged with his murder, was remanded in custody at a hearing at Birmingham Magistrates' Court earlier.
He is next due at the city's crown court on 6 December.
"He was so loved, respected by the whole of our community," said Mr Istakhar's family in a statement.
West Midlands Police said its investigation was continuing and urged anyone with information to come forward.
