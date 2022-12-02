Homes evacuated as gas leak shuts Birmingham road
- Published
Homes and businesses along a busy main road have been evacuated following reports of a gas leak.
Pershore Road South in Cotteridge, Birmingham, has been shut with a warning that major traffic disruption is expected.
Fire crews were called to the scene just after 14:00 GMT and the road is expected to be shut into the evening, West Midlands Fire Service has said.
Nearby residents and businesses have been advised to shut doors and windows.
The road is closed in both directions between Watford Road to Middleton Hall Road while Cadent Gas engineers work to reduce the gas pressure in the affected pipes, the fire service added.
Four residential properties and three businesses have been evacuated and motorists have been advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
"We are currently attending to an emergency gas escape on the Pershore Road in Kings Norton, Birmingham," Cadent said.
"Before we arrived, the emergency services took the understandable decision to close the road for safety reasons.
"We know this will cause disruption but hope everyone understands we are doing everything we can to complete the work as quickly and as safely as possible."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk