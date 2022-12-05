West Midlands Police's new chief constable pledges to bear down on criminals
The new chief constable of West Midlands Police has pledged the force will "bear down on criminals".
Craig Guildford, ex-chief of the Nottinghamshire force, has also promised to "keep people safe" and "prevent harm and offending".
"I want WMP to be recognised as a police service that is big enough to cope with everything that is asked of us," he said.
Mr Guildford had been in his previous role since 2017.
He said he was looking forward to working with Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster "to help deliver his plan to rebuild neighbourhood policing".
"We must also show that we are small enough to care about the things that really matter to people by providing a local police service, delivered in the heart of our diverse communities," he said.
"I can't wait to get to know the communities of the West Midlands and crack on with working together with partner agencies, charities and community groups to make our streets safer."
Mr Foster welcomed Mr Guildford into the role and said he expected him to "reduce crime and drive recruitment to make West Midlands Police look more like the communities it serves".
Mr Guildford has worked in senior police roles with a number of forces across the UK, having started his career in 1994 with Cheshire Police.
