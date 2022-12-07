Plans for 1,000 Birmingham city centre flats finally approved
Plans for more than 1,000 flats in Birmingham have been approved for the fourth time in four years.
The development is earmarked for where the former Monaco House on Bristol Street stood, near the McDonald's Drive-Thru.
MCR Property Group's New Monaco project will provide a "modern village environment for tenants and homeowners", its website states.
Councillors criticised the amount of affordable housing.
Cllr Colin Green said he was disappointed affordable housing targets had not been met but "as this matter has been reviewed many times, sadly I'm going to support it because, as said in the report, it's the best the scheme can deliver."
Cllr Gareth Moore described it as "far from perfect" but added it had been approved previously and he could not see anything that warranted the council changing its decision.
The plans include building a new mixed use development of between five and ten storeys high plus two towers of 29 and 26 storeys to include 1009 residential units, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Forty two one bed and 49 two bed-flats will be affordable private rentals with space for a residential hub, parking a walkway and 1,513 sqm will be reserved for commercial use.
Orchidtame Ltd, part of MCR Property Group, won consent in summer 2018 before going to the council's planning committee again in July 2020, pending the completion of a suitable legal agreement.
The development was then subject of a challenge from Benacre Properties which has interests in nearby properties.
It issued a pre-action protocol letter prior to launching a judicial review bid on the grounds that the New Monaco project would impact neighbouring locally listed buildings.
But a judge later dismissed the firm's concerns, but a third challenge concerning the absence of a Financial Viability Assessment (FVA) was recognised.
As a result, the council quashed its most recent decision to approve the plans after which a FVA was provided by the developer, resulting in the committee's fourth approval.
