Dudley's pop-up tip to stay after successful trial
- Published
A pop-up tip is likely to be made permanent after hundreds of people flocked to use it during a trial.
The service in Lister Road, Dudley, is on track to get an investment of £360,000 to keep it going for the next three years.
It would allow the Stourbridge tip to close one day a week, saving £210,000 a year, council bosses said.
The pop-up tip would open fortnightly instead of monthly under the plans.
The booking system at Stourbridge shows there are 50% of slots being used during the week but 90% at weekends.
Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and public realm, said the Lister Road tip had been an "amazing success".
"It makes absolute sense to invest in that to make it a permanent feature, particularly for the people in the north of the borough.
"It also gives us options to make better use of the tip in Stourbridge. By operating over six days rather than seven, we can make more efficient use of the Stourbridge facility by concentrating bookings over a shorter period."
The pop-up service runs on the third Saturday of every month from 08:00 to 15.30.
