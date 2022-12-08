Birmingham Bullring hosts homelessness sculpture
A giant sculpture is going on display in Birmingham as part of a campaign to raise awareness of homelessness.
The 4.3m-tall (14ft) work is based on the facial features of several people who have experienced homelessness.
The charity Crisis commissioned it as it said it wanted to make homelessness "impossible to ignore".
The sculpture has also been on display at King's Cross Station in London and is at Birmingham's Bullring from 8 to 11 December.
Sophie de Oliveira Barata, a special effects prosthetics expert, created the sculpture over 10 weeks using advanced face mapping technology.
It combines the facial features of 17 people who were experiencing homelessness and were supported by Crisis.
