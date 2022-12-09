Stoke-on-Trent museum could host weddings
Couples could tie the knot in a Staffordshire pottery museum if Stoke-on-Trent City Council's new plan is approved.
Weddings would take place at the Potteries Museum and Art Gallery in Hanley.
A spokesperson for the local authority said it would provide a "stunning" backdrop for photos and "culture around every corner".
Several areas within the museum could be used, the application stated.
The council said the change would "not significantly deviate from current operation of the site", although parts of it could to close to the public while weddings take place.
Only about eight bookings a year are expected.
