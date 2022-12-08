Murder probe after teenager fatally stabbed in Walsall
- Published
A murder investigation has been started after a teenager was stabbed in the West Midlands.
The 18-year-old was injured in parkland by Cook Street, Darlaston, Walsall, on Wednesday night, police said, and he died at the scene.
Three other teenagers, two males aged 18 and a 16-year-old boy, have since been arrested.
The scene has been cordoned off and extra police patrols will be brought in following the incident, officers said.
CCTV is being examined, but anyone with information or who witnessed what happened is asked to contact West Midlands Police detectives.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.