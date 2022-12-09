Teen released in Walsall stab murder probe
An 18-year-old has been released by police conducting a murder investigation into a teen's stabbing.
The stab victim, also 18, was fatally wounded in parkland by Cook Street, Darlaston, Walsall, on Wednesday night.
Detectives said on Friday they had been given extra time to question two other teenagers, a 16-year-old boy and another 18-year-old.
The family of the deceased was being supported by officers during "this deeply distressing time", police said.
"We know how shocking the death of someone so young is, and we're doing all we can to understand exactly what happened and bring whoever was responsible to justice," said a spokesperson for the West Midlands force.
