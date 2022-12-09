Small Heath pool to reopen ahead of brand new centre being built
A swimming pool is to reopen in Birmingham ahead of a brand new facility being built for residents.
Small Heath Leisure Centre shut in 2016 and the city council said repairs would allow it to reopen to the public.
Meanwhile, the local authority will look at building a new state-of-the art swimming pool in the area to serve the local community.
Significant work is required to bring the old pool back into use and it is not known when it will be ready.
Councillor Mariam Khan, cabinet member for health and social care, said: "Everyone is keen to see swimming facilities return to Small Heath, as since the pool closed in 2016 there has not been provision in the local area.
"The return of swimming facilities to the neighbourhood would help to improve health outcomes and provide an important leisure and recreational space."
The crucial repairs that are needed are "complicated" and will take some time to complete, the council said.
Plans for the new pool are in their early stages and councillors are working with officers to investigate what the available options are.
Council leader Ian Ward, said: "The Small Heath Leisure Centre has been a vital part of the Small Heath and Bordesley Green community for many years, and that is why we are also looking at plans to build a new, modern leisure facility in the area, complete with a swimming pool.
"This development would bring state-of-the-art facilities to the area, giving local people the chance to take part in sport and leisure on a redeveloped site."
