Birmingham gang jailed after being found with gun and knives
- Published
Five men have been jailed after being found with knives, a sledgehammer and a loaded gun after being stopped by armed officers in Birmingham.
Carl Brookes, Callum Meah, Richard Davis, Jordan Feeney and Robert Clark were in a BMW in Muirfield Gardens, Kings Norton, when they were arrested on 13 May 2021.
Clark also had a knife in his inside pocket.
The gang were sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.
The police operation was led by the National Crime Agency (NCA), which said the men were found with "an array of weaponry", while Clark was was wearing a rolled up balaclava on his head.
All five were charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of prohibited ammunition, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
Clark was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon/bladed article.
All men entered guilty pleas when they appeared at the court.
Brookes, 38 of Dearmont Road, Longbridge and Clark, 32, of Cheverton Road, Northfield, were jailed for a total of seven years.
Davis, 36 of Jubilee Road, Rednal and Feeny, 28 of Roundlea Road, Northfield, were jailed for five years and 11 months, while Meah, 26, from Shepherds Brook Road, Stourbridge, was jailed for six years and four months.
NCA Birmingham Branch Commander Mick Pope said: "There is no doubt in my mind that these men were dressed up and kitted out to cause somebody, somewhere, some harm and it is only the intervention of NCA officers that prevented this from happening
"We know guns and knives are used in acts of serious violence and by violent criminals to coerce and intimidate, and taking such weapons off the streets of the West Midlands remains a priority for the NCA and our partners."
