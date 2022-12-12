West Midlands Police officer seeks UFO accounts for book
A police inspector and author is seeking stories of unexplained flying objects seen by fellow officers.
West Midlands Police Federation rep Roy Teague has never seen a UFO himself, but is working on a second volume of his book Policing the Haunted Skies.
He began working on the book, after gathering too much information to fit into one book.
Mr Teague said the response to his call for witnesses of the unexplained had been "overwhelming".
"I would like to tell those stories and publish those accounts so they are saved for future generations," he said.
"Any information provided to me will be treated in the strictest of confidence and, if requested, anonymity is absolutely assured."
Mr Teague's interest in UFOs began after watching a documentary about sightings in the USA.
"This led me to ponder who makes the best and who are the most credible witnesses to such a phenomenon? For me, it's those that are in professional occupations who give more detailed evidence than perhaps others do by virtue of their training," he said.
"I want to know the truth. Are we alone in the universe or not?"
