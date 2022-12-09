Three hospital inquiries launched after BBC Newsnight probe
The NHS has announced three major reviews of a hospital trust after a BBC Newsnight probe was told a climate of fear among staff put patients at risk.
Whistleblowers at University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) NHS Trust alleged they were punished by management for raising safety concerns.
One insider told the BBC the trust was "a bit like the mafia".
An independent party will oversee the first review of the trust, which said previously it took safety seriously.
NHS Birmingham and Solihull Integrated Care Board (ICB) said the first report was expected by the end of January.
The ICB added the probes would address the allegations and look in depth at any broader leadership and cultural issues at the trust.
BBC Newsnight and BBC West Midlands heard a raft of staff concerns, including claims of a dangerous shortage of nurses and a lack of communication, leading, it was alleged, to some haematology patients dying without receiving treatment.
The deaths of 20 patients in the haematology department of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, run by the trust, led to a review in 2017 by consultant Emmanouil Nikolousis.
The ICB has said the first investigation - by an "experienced senior independent clinician from outside the local health system" - will start immediately and focus on Mr Nikolousis' review.
It adds the trust is commissioning a broader external review of culture at UHB as well as an external review to be done in partnership with NHS England and NHS Birmingham and Solihull.
'Ensure listening'
Patrick Vernon, interim chair of the ICB, said: "As a system we must ensure that we are listening and responding to our patients and staff, and we will be relentless in a joint pursuit of improvement and positive transformation while recognising that NHS staff at this time are working through the most challenging period in their careers."
He added: "These reviews will give us the tools we need to address the important issues raised and provide external expertise and recommendations on how best to address them.
"They will build on the support already in place and take a genuine system approach to the development of their recommendations."
The trust - which is rated "requires improvement" - is one of the largest in the UK, with four hospitals serving more than two million patients a year.
Following the Newsnight investigation, UHB said: "All patient safety concerns and incidents are rigorously investigated to prevent harm to our patients."
