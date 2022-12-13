Police search for human remains in Birmingham after child death report
Detectives have begun searching the garden of a property for human remains after reports of the death of a child.
The move follows information given to police regarding a death at the home in Clarence Road, in the Handsworth area of Birmingham in 2020.
A man aged 40 and a woman, 41, have been charged with neglect and are on bail for causing or allowing the death of a child.
West Midlands Police said the man had been remanded after appearing in court.
The woman will be appearing in court in due course,
People who currently live at the property are not connected to the investigation, the force said.
Det Insp Joe Davenport said: "We have acted swiftly on information and our inquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened.
"I understand that this will come as a shock to the local community but I would ask you not to speculate on the circumstances."
Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with police.
