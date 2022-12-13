Vigil held for three boys who died in icy lake near Solihull
- Published
People gathered for a vigil following the deaths of three boys who plunged into an icy lake near Solihull.
The three, aged eight, 10 and 11, were rescued from a lake in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst, on Sunday, but later died.
Flowers, balloons, soft toys and candles were left by mourners at a vigil in Kingshurst, on Monday night.
A six-year-old boy who was also pulled from the water, after a policeman punched through ice to try to get to the children, is in hospital.
West Midlands Police said nobody else had been reported missing.
Members of the public and police officers initially went into the water to try to get the children, before the victims were reached by specialist water rescue-trained firefighters who got the group out.
Solihull councillor Ian Courts said: "We are completely stunned at what's happened.
"Clearly our thoughts and prayers have to be with the families in this situation. I can hardly imagine what the families are going through."
At least one of the boys attended St Anthony's Catholic Primary School which shut on Monday after the incident. They reopened on Tuesday morning.
Marcus Brain, chair of governors at the school, said: "It's a very, very close-knit community, we've got families that have been here for five generations, everybody knows everybody else.
"Everybody I've spoken to... are in an utter state of shock."
Mother-of-four Comfort Konfor said she had not been able to sleep and had just kept praying.
"The image keeps coming to mind of children," she said.
Police believe there were a number of witnesses at the lake they are yet to speak to and are urging them to come forward.
Supt Richard Harris, of West Midlands Police, said the families affected by the tragedy were "absolutely devastated".
He added: "Also this time of year, it's on the run-up to Christmas, so close to the event itself, also adds to that tragedy.
The force said they were doing their very best to support the families.
