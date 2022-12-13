Rick Wakeman loses musical equipment in Frankley Services theft
Musician Rick Wakeman was forced to play a 'piano' show instead of his usual performance after his "invaluable" equipment was stolen.
A van carrying keyboards, flight cases, cabling and other equipment was broken into and several items stolen last week from Frankley Services on the M5.
The singer went on to perform at Birmingham Town Hall the next day with an unscheduled "piano" show.
The equipment was described as "invaluable and largely irreplaceable".
In a tweet, the world renowned keyboard player thanked the people who came to his Birmingham show as part of his Grumpy Christmas Stocking tour of the UK.
Sincere thanks to everybody who came to Birmingham Town Hall last night to see the unscheduled "piano" show . You really helped make it a great night in spite of all the difficulties created by my rig being stolen,— Rick Wakeman CBE (@GrumpyOldRick) December 9, 2022
His son, Adam, has also appealed for the safe return of the items after the theft at a Travelodge car park.
A statement on the singer's website stated the theft occurred on 7 December.
"The equipment is of no commercial value, as it is customized and programmed for Rick's exclusive use, plus all serial numbers and other identifiers are on record, so it can easily be recognized if it is put up for sale," it said.
"However, it is invaluable, and largely irreplaceable, as far as Rick is concerned; in particular, the Sycologic M16 Remote, 3 x Sycologic M16R racks and 2 x Sycologic Remote Controller Pads.
"A reward is being offered for the safe recovery of these, and the rest of Rick's gear."
The show was able to go on, the statement added, and the rest of his tour should remain unaffected.
