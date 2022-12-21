Mum from Birmingham urges others to donate breast milk
- Published
A mother who has donated bottles of her breast milk to help babies in neonatal units has urged others to do the same.
Nicola McCavana, 34, donated 25 bottles over the last Christmas period to a milk bank at Birmingham Women's and Children's Hospital.
She gave birth to son Fionn in June 2021 and decided to donate after some breastfeeding challenges of her own.
"All of it was worth it. If I've helped at least one baby, then that makes me feel warm and fuzzy inside," she said.
"There are babies out there that need milk to get better and hopefully, home in time for Christmas."
Ms McCavana, from the city's Northfield area, previously faced problems including blocked ducts and posterior tongue tie, which can make it harder for babies to breastfeed.
However, last year she was among 138 breast milk donors who gave a total 7,870 litres of milk to the bank, the hospital said.
About 6,570 litres went to neonatal units across the UK, including locally New Cross, Russells Hall and Walsall Manor hospitals.
"Helping with milk donations - it's really hard to put into words how it makes you feel," Ms McCavana said.
"Helpful, content, it's nice to help where I can, it's a little hit of oxytocin, to really put some love out into the world.
"I'd 100% recommend to other women if they are able or feel comfortable enough to donate."
Milk bank workers said they wanted to support mothers and keep completing the milk rounds over Christmas.
More than 50 motorcyclists with Midlands Freewheelers Group help deliver to the units, including the aptly named Max Christmas, who made collections over the last festive period.
Mr Christmas, 56, said he wanted to help because his daughter, now 29, was born prematurely weighing just 4lb 2 oz (1.87kg).
"We had to feed her through a syringe through her nose and the milk donated really does make a difference to families," he said.