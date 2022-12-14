Solihull: Six-year-old boy who fell into icy lake dies
A six-year-old who was one of four boys to fall into an icy lake near Solihull has died, police have said.
The three others, aged eight, 10 and 11, who have also died were playing with the younger child at Babbs Mill Park, in Kingshurst, on Sunday.
West Midlands Police said it was with "heartfelt sadness" it had to report the six-year-old in hospital had "lost his fight for life".
One of the policemen trying to rescue them punched through ice.
The 10-year-old has been named locally as Jack Johnson, but the identities of the other three boys are yet to be confirmed.
Specialist diving teams were at the lake until Tuesday, although police have stressed they have not had reports of anyone else missing.
They added all searches had now been completed and the cordon would be lifted.
On Wednesday, police said their deepest sympathies were with the families and friends of the children.
"We cannot comprehend the enormity of the pain they must feel and our hearts go out to them," a statement said.
A family member of Jack Johnson said all the families involved in the tragedy were suffering "unimaginable pain".
His aunt Charlotte McIlmurray thanked the local community on social media for their support.
Mourners have continued to visit Kingshurst, with hundreds of cards and gifts left by the community and people paying their respects.
