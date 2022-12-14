Solihull: Call to improve safety at lake after boys' deaths
- Published
Residents are calling for improved safety at a lake where three boys died.
The children, aged eight, 10 and 11, were pulled from icy water at Babbs Mill Park, in Kingshurst, near Solihull, on Sunday.
A fourth boy rescued from the lake is still in hospital where his condition has been described as critical.
The community has suggested having a fence around the lake and more signage, Shesh Sheshabhatter, a councillor on Solihull Borough Council said.
He and fellow councillors are going to try to push the council for improved safety measures, he added.
Putting cameras in the area was another suggestion from the community.
On Wednesday, flowers, balloons, soft toys and messages of love could still be seen near the lake where a vigil was held on Monday evening.
The aunt of the 10-year-old who died, named locally as Jack Johnson, thanked the local community on social media for their support.
Charlotte McIlmurray described the boys' deaths as a nightmare, saying the pain of losing them was "unimaginable".
There will be another vigil held over the weekend.
Emergency services were called to Babbs Mill Park on Sunday afternoon after reports of children who had been on the ice getting into difficulties.
Searches of the lake continued throughout Tuesday although police stressed there was no suggestion anybody else was missing.
A group of 21 police officers from the Chelmsley Wood neighbourhood team stood silent for two minutes when visiting the site on Tuesday and thanked the community for the kindness shown towards the force.
Birmingham City manager John Eustace laid a wreath on behalf of the football club and classmates and pupils from nearby St Anthony's Primary School also visited.
