Oldbury man accused of murdering his wife
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife.
Legitte Reid, 55, is accused of stabbing Cynthia Turner in the chest at his home in Oldbury, West Midlands.
The 55-year-old mother-of-two died of her injuries at the property on Hilton Road, said police.
Mr Reid was remanded into custody following his appearance at Wolverhampton Crown Court, with a trial set for next September.
Ms Turner's family said in a statement their hearts were broken.
"Cynthia was a loving mother-of-two who showed nothing but kindness, care and laughter to everyone she encountered," the statement said.
"Our friend, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and mother. Your smile will forever be in our hearts."
Ms Turner was found fatally injured by officers called to the Hilton Road address.
Mr Reid was arrested nearby shortly afterwards and charged with murder, added police.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
L