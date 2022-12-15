Sandwell children to get vouchers for Christmas food
Children are to receive £15 a week for food over the Christmas holidays.
The vouchers will be distributed by schools to more than 18,000 children in Sandwell eligible for free meals, said the council.
The local authority has set aside £1.8m to fund the scheme, which will continue during February half-term and Easter 2023.
"We want to make sure children don't go hungry," said Sandwell council leader Kerrie Carmichael.
"We're also developing help for schools to support families who just miss out on the eligibility criteria for Free School Meals, as well as setting up breakfast clubs and helping with packed lunches," the councillor added.
The council said it was using Household Support Funding to provide the support.
It is also urging families to check out information about warm spaces, cost-of-living advice and holiday activities on its website.
