Villa Park expansion set to be approved
- Published
Large-scale renovation plans to increase capacity at Aston Villa's stadium are set to be approved.
The proposed works at Villa Park include demolishing the North Stand to bring capacity to more than 50,000.
It is hoped the changes might boost the UK and Ireland's bid to host Euro 2028 fixtures, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
If approved by Birmingham City Council planners next Thursday, the work would start in spring 2023.
The North Stand was "in urgent need of upgrading", said the club, with a rebuild adding 7,400 seats.
A "state-of-the-art" rebuild would include the club shop, academy building, security lodge and fencing on Witton Lane, according to the LDRS.
The Trinity Road Stand would also be revamped to relocate the players' tunnel to the pitch corner, upgrade hospitality options and provide better Wi-Fi.
The changes are set to bring stadium capacity up to more than 50,000, among the highest in the Premier League.
Related improvements to Witton Station, funded by the West Midlands Combined Authority, could also see more regular trains with improved passengers access.
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street has written to the council in favour of the plans for the "regionally and nationally important venue".
"It is in all our interests to help ensure this exciting transformation happens in ample time for Euro 2028 to be hosted at Villa Park," he wrote.
Other local leaders that have sent letters of support include Lord Austin of Dudley, Ladywood MP Shabana Mahmood, MP for Walsall North Eddie Hughes, and Lozells councillor Waseem Zaffar.
In a survey held by online fan website Villa Talk, 286 out of 287 responders voted in support of the scheme.
The application will be discussed by council planners on December 22 at 11:00 BST.