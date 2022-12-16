West Midlands rail passengers face Christmas disruption
Train passengers in the Midlands are being warned to expect "significant" disruption this Christmas.
West Midlands Railway (WMR) has urged its customers to plan ahead in the coming days as the number of trains will be reduced.
It follows the RMT union's announcement that industrial action will take place between 18 December and 2 January.
Disruption is expected across the period, including short-notice cancellations.
The train operator has said a reduced service will be in operation on Friday and Saturday between 07:30 GMT and 18:30 GMT on certain routes, with others having no service at all.
Trains will run on the following routes:
- Lichfield Trent Valley - Birmingham New Street - Redditch / Bromsgrove
- Birmingham New Street - Wolverhampton - Crewe
- Birmingham New Street - Wolverhampton (via local stations)
- Birmingham New Street - Northampton - London Euston
A limited service will be in place on Sunday and New Year's Day a fortnight later.
On 24 December, rail services will run until 16:00 GMT, with no services on any West Midlands Railway route on Christmas Day and Boxing Day (December 25 and 26).
The TSSA union has announced its intention to stage strike action on 28 December and 29 December. The impact of this action on WMR services is currently being assessed, the train operator has said.
"I am sorry that our passengers' journeys will continue to be affected by industrial action during the Christmas period," said Jonny Wiseman, WMR customer experience director.
He added: "We expect services to be busier across the rail network as a result of other train operators also being affected by industrial action.
"Anyone whose train is cancelled as a result of industrial action can claim a full refund from their point of purchase or travel on an alternative date."
