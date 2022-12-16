Solihull: Warning after children seen playing on ice
A warning has been issued for people to stay away from ice-covered water after children were spotted playing on frozen lakes and ponds.
Four young boys - aged six, eight, 10 and 11 - died after falling into an icy lake at Babbs Mill Park, near Solihull.
Finlay Butler and his younger brother Samuel died, as did their cousin Thomas Stewart and another boy, Jack Johnson.
Solihull Council said it had been told children in other locations had been seen on frozen water in recent days.
Council leader Ian Courts said: "The loss of a child is a life sentence.
"Those of us who've suffered it know you never get over it. You must please stay off ice."
Staffordshire Police said it was aware children had been playing on the ice at Four Ponds, near Loomer Road in Chesterton, and warned people to stay away from the frozen water.
Police in Stoke-on-Trent also issued a warning and said PCSOs had been patrolling Westport Lake to make sure people were staying safe around frozen water.
Officers have issued similar warnings around the UK in the past few days.
There were two reports of young people being seen walking on frozen water in Warwickshire on Wednesday, prompting a response from multiple emergency services.
Extensive searches were carried out at Seeswood Pool in Nuneaton and at the Nook in Bedworth, said Warwickshire's deputy chief constable Alex Franklin-Smith.
"All open water, particularly when it's frozen, can pose significant risks to people," Warwickshire's chief fire officer Ben Brook added.
In Solihull, many parents continue to visit the site near to where the tragedy unfolded as a mark of sorrow.
A vigil is to be held at the spot on Saturday.
