Fans fall silent for boys who died in Solihull lake fall
- Published
Football fans at matches across the West Midlands are paying tribute to four boys who died after falling into an icy lake.
A minute's silence was held at Birmingham City's match on Friday night against Reading, while similar plans are in place for Saturday's fixtures.
Blues' players and staff also wore black armbands during their match.
The four boys, aged six, eight, 10 and 11, died after falling into water at Babbs Mill Park, near Solihull.
Eight-year-old Finlay Butler, his cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and Jack Johnson, 10, died in hospital on Sunday.
On Wednesday, police confirmed Finley's six-year-old brother Samuel had also died.
During the week, footballers including Tyrone Mings and his Aston Villa teammate John McGinn visited the scene to lay flowers.
Birmingham City's head coach John Eustace also laid a wreath of flowers paying his respect on behalf of the club.
West Bromwich Albion said the deaths would be marked on the fourth minute of their fixture against Rotherham United on Saturday, while Birmingham City Women said they would also pay tribute when they hosted London City Lionesses.
Solihull Moors Football Club said they would use the next two home matches to raise money for the families involved.
A vigil for the boys is due to be held on Saturday at 16:00 GMT, with many people expected to attend.
The doors to local St Barnabas Anglican Church will be open at the same time "for those who want to pay their own private tribute", said the Rev Mandy Harris.
The deaths will also be marked at the church's annual carol concert on Sunday.
"There's no way we could stand and sing carols when the deaths of the boys would weigh so heavy on the heart," she said.
A silence will be held, prayers said and a candle lit, she added.
Emil Kerekes, lead pastor at the Connection Church in Kingshurst, said the feeling among the local community was one of "heartbroken spirit".
"Once the vigil is over we can slowly move towards quietness and peace, and we will see how we can support the families and the community," he said.
Local businesses have been helping raise money to support the boys' families, with pubs donating more than £4,000 in cash, initially intended for a Christmas toy drive.
A fundraising page set up for them has raised tens of thousands of pounds.
Organiser Sharon Doyle posted the kindness of people around the world had been "absolutely amazing".
"On behalf of the boys' families I would like to thank each and everyone of you for your kind heartfelt comments, your donations and your words of love for all four boys and their families," she wrote.
