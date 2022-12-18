Chatty Chatty Brum Brum: Pop-up cafe run from a car
- Published
A cafe run from a car and called Chatty Chatty Brum Brum is returning next year to help tackle loneliness.
The service in Birmingham is the brainchild of community interest company Our Scene and launched in November.
Suzanne Carter runs it and said people were already telling them it had made a difference to their lives and feelings of isolation.
"The people we've had come out, it's been brilliant," she said.
The pop-up cafe operates from a car boot and serves free hot drinks, squash and biscuits.
Ms Carter said the idea was based on a mobile library and they knew not everyone could go out to meet people.
"Not everybody can do that or wants to or has the confidence to do that but it's so important for people to have that daily chat with their neighbours," she said.
'Little connections'
The team put leaflets through doors in the Brandwood area beforehand and then park up to meet and talk with residents.
"We've had an older gentleman came out, he cares at home for his wife and he came for an hour which was wonderful for him as we were on his doorstep,"Ms Carter said.
"Another lady felt very isolated, she came out and told her neighbours and got one of them out too so it's little things like that, those little connections."
The group held their last pop-up café of the year on Friday but promise the Chatty Chatty Brum Brum will return once the weather improves in 2023.
Ms Carter said: "We're getting a buzz from it. In the end, a cup of tea and a biscuit is one of the best things in the world isn't it?"
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk