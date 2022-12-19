Jail for man who set 20-year-old on fire at petrol station
- Published
A man has been jailed for six years for deliberately setting another man on fire at a petrol station.
Stephen Burden, 31, attacked his 20-year-old victim at the Texaco garage in Himley Road in Dudley on 2 June, West Midlands Police said.
The force said the "despicable" attack left the man in a critical condition in hospital for weeks.
Burden had admitted assault causing grievous bodily harm and was jailed at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.
He was, however, cleared of attempted murder.
West midlands Police said the attack followed an earlier dispute and CCTV images showed the victim arrive at the petrol station with two other men.
Burden was then seen arriving a short time afterwards and when the victim went to pay for his fuel, Burden filled up a can with petrol.
He then ran over to the 20-year-old, threw the fuel over him and ignited it.
The victim was treated in hospital for serious burns affecting nearly a fifth of his body.
The force said he was still recovering from his injuries.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk