Handsworth garden search: Child's body found
- Published
A child's body has been found during searches of a garden in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police said last week officers were searching the garden of the home in Clarence Road, Handsworth, after receiving information suggesting there had been a death there in 2020.
A man, aged 40, and a woman, aged 41, were arrested on 9 December on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and a separate case of wilful neglect.
Both have been charged with neglect.
They have been remanded in custody.
Post-mortem tests on the body are due to be held, the police force said.
The force said the home's current occupiers were not connected to the inquiry.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk