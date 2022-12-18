Police concern for Smethwick girl, 6, missing from home
Police say they are worried about a six-year-old girl who has gone missing from home.
West Midlands Police said the girl - who they are only calling Aaich - had gone missing from Smethwick on Sunday afternoon.
Aaich was last seen wearing a long purple coat and pink dress, black Adidas trainers with red stripes, and a black hijab, the force said.
She was also carrying a star-shaped bag.
Police have released two photographs of the six-year-old, who they say is tall for her age, and a picture of the bag she was carrying.
Officers said CCTV footage showed Aaich at the Akash supermarket in Messenger Road, near her home, at about 16:00 GMT.
In a tweet the force urged people to check their gardens and any outbuildings for signs of the girl, adding: "We really need your help."
No further details about the circumstances of her disappearance have been released.
Officers urged anyone who saw Aaich or had any information about her disappearance to call 999.