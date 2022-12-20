Dudley Zoo unveils statue of endangered orangutan
A giant statue of a Bornean orangutan has been unveiled at a zoo.
The steel artwork at Dudley Zoo and Castle has been designed to raise awareness about the plight of the critically endangered species.
The Black Country venue teamed up with local sculptor, Luke Perry, to create the piece featuring in the new outdoor orangutan enclosure.
It was unveiled to the public on Tuesday.
The zoo's family of Bornean great apes recently increased in number following the summer arrival of babies, Jim and Joe.
Zoo director, Derek Grove, said: "We wanted various striking elements to help reinforce our conservation messages to visitors about palm oil, deforestation and the sad plight of the species.
"Luke's artwork, which features a mum orangutan separated from her baby, will certainly get visitors stopping in their tracks and we hope, then taking action in the fight against the extinction of the magnificent great ape."
The attraction has also pledged £100,000 over a five-year period to the Sintang Orangutan Center in Indonesia, the native homeland of the species, which specialises in the rescue, rehabilitation and release of orangutans, alongside raising awareness and educating local people in a bid to reduce deforestation and stop illegal poaching.
