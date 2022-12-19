M6 stretch closed after collision
A stretch of the M6 has been closed following a serious collision, West Midlands Police says.
The motorway was shut between junction 10, for Walsall, and junction 9, for Wednesbury, southbound, by 15:45 GMT.
Before 18:00 GMT, Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) said all trapped traffic had been released but it was at the scene and the stretch remained closed.
Earlier, drivers had been advised to find alternative routes.
CMPG had said it was working with the fire service, the ambulance service and National Highways West Midlands.
