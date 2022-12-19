Tributes to West Midlands district judge hit by several cars
- Published
A district judge struck by several cars has been described as a "treasured father-of-three", following his death.
Matthew Mawdsley, 54, was understood to have been hit on Friday on Birmingham's Aston Expressway by a vehicle that did not stop and was then struck by two other cars that stopped, police said.
A man held on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drink was released.
The district judge's family said he achieved "much in his long career".
In a statement released by the West Midlands force, they said they were "heartbroken at the loss of our beloved Matt".
The family added: "He was a treasured father-of-three, husband, son and brother, as well as being a valued friend and respected colleague to so many people.
"He achieved much in his long career as a barrister, especially his recent appointment as a district judge, but it was his warmth, humour, kindness and generosity that made him so well loved."
Police said he suffered serious injuries near the junction of Bagot Street at about 22:00 GMT on Friday and was confirmed dead at the scene.
The 32-year-old man who was arrested has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk