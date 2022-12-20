Biker dies on M6 after collision with lorry
A man has died on the M6 following a collision between a lorry and a motorbike.
Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway near Walsall between junctions 10 and 9 on Monday shortly after 14:00 GMT.
A motorcyclist was found in a critical condition, said West Midlands Ambulance Service, and died at the scene.
The lorry driver was uninjured in the crash.
The motorway was closed for several hours by accident investigators but reopened to traffic at about 19:00 GMT.
